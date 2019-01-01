LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

EnglishFranÃ§ais
The good resolutions made in one's own strength avail nothing. - AG 101

A powerful High Pressure System centered over the British Isles has been blowing cold polar air towards the Alps, and will continue through Friday, though becoming a bit milder.

Monday
Patches of Stratus on the Plateau up to 1400 to 1800 meters, sparse around Lake Leman, prominent on the Plateau. Sunny above and in the Alps. Max Temp this afternoon: 2 on the Plateau, up to 5 in Valais. -4 to -8 at 2000 meters. Moderate to Strong Bise winds on the Plateau, weakening. In the mountains, moderate NE winds, strong along the Jura and PreAlps, weaking by afternoon.

Tuesday
Stratus Patches on the Plateau up to near 1000 meters. Mostly Sunny elsewhere except some high clouds.   -2 to -6 on the plain at dawn. Warming to 0 to 3 C. on the Plateau. 6 in Valais. In the mountains +2 at 2000 meters.

Wednesday
Fog or Stratus on the Plateau up to near 800 meters. Sunny elsewhere. Max Temp 3 C on the Plateau, up to 8 in Valais and at 1000 meters.

Thursday
Maybe some Stratus on the Plateau up to near 900 meters. Otherwise Sunny. Max Temp 3 on the plain, 7 in Valais and at 1000 meters.

Friday
A change in the weather. Probably cloudier with light precipitation at end of the day. The snow line near 1500 meters. 5 C. on the Plateau. 7 in Valais.

At the weekendâ€¦ Saturday & Sunday
Partly Sunny. Precipitation possible. Quite mild.

LifeStyle 74 weather… Comprehensive, Accurate, Reliable… produced by the nation's official weather service, Meteo Suisse.

Listener sponsored, LifeStyle 74 is a not-for-profit association, a labor of love, serving to keep you informed, inspired, encouraged, and in the best of health,

 
