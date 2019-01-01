LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

An exceptionally powerful High Pressure system centered over the British Isles will assure stable and increasingly milder air until Friday.

Tuesday

Patches of Stratus on the Plateau up to near 1000 meters. Above and elsewhere Sunny today, slightly veiled by high clouds, sometimes denser in the Alps. Max Temps 1 to 4 C on the Plain, up to 6 in Valais, +3 at 2000 meters elevation. Tendency of Bise winds on the plateau. Weak to moderate SE winds in the mountains. Excellent visability above 1000 meters.

Wednesday

Some Stratus again on the Plateau up to 900 meters. Mostly Sunny with good visability above. Min. Temps at dawn : -1 to -5 C. Afternoon Maximums +1 to +5 C. +4 at 2000 meters. Weak S-SE winds in the mountains.

Thursday

Some Stratus on the Plateau, up to near 900 meters. Sunny elsewhere. Highs 3 to 6 C.

Friday

Only Partly Sunny. A few rain drops not excluded. Snow flurries above 1700 meters. Highs 3 to 6 C.

Saturday

Partly Sunny. Maybe some sprinkles of rain on the plain. Snow above 1200 meters. High 6 C.

Sunday

Probably quite sunny.

Monday

Weather deteriorating from the West.

