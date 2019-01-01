LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Wednesday, January 22nd

(The day after your birthday is Pinching Day--a pinch to grow an inch!)

Sunny today. Maybe some high clouds. Max Temp 3 on the Plain. 6 in Valais. +4 at 2000 meters.

Thursday

Continued mostly sunny with a few high clouds. Some morning Stratus on the Plateau up to near 900 meters. Highs 3 to 6. +5 at 2000 meters. Light Bise winds on the Plateau. Weak SW winds in the mountains.

Friday

Cloudier. Perhaps a few rain drops, especially in the west of the country. Snow flurries above 1700 meters. Highs 3 to 7 C.

Saturday

Only Partly Sunny. Maybe a drop or two of rain. The snow line at 1400 meters. High 6 C.

Sunday

A few morning Fog Patches possible on the Plateau. Otherwise Quite Sunny. Max temp 6 C.

Monday

Quite sunny, but maybe some morning Fog on the Plateau.

Tuesday

Sunny at first, then weather probably deteriorating from the West. SW winds strengthening at all elevations.

