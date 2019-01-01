LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Thursday

Following the rapid burn-off of any patches of Stratus present on the Plateau this morning up to near 800 meters, Sunny much of the day. Clouds arriving from the SW this evening. Max Temps 1 to 5 C. Up to 8 in Valais. 7 at 2000 meters. Interestingly, the warmest temps today should be recorded between 1000 and 1500 metersâ€¦ 8 to 10 C. Light S winds in the mountains.

Friday

Quite sunny in the morning, then clouds arriving from the South. Some showers likely by evening and overnight. The snow line near 1700 meters.

Minimum temp at dawn -3 C. Maximum in the afternoon 6 C. +1 at 2000 meters elevation. Moderate S winds in the mountains.

Saturday

Probably moring Fog on the Plateau. Mostly Cloudy above and elsewhere. Perhaps some sprinkles of rain. The snow line near 1400 meters. 6 C.

Sunday

Partly Sunny. Chance of light rain. Snow above 1300 meters. 6 C.

Monday

Quite Sunny. Some morning Fog possible on the Plateau. 8 C.

Tuesday

A more active weather front arriving. Rain on the plain. Snow above about 1400 meters. Probably strong W winds in the mountains.

Wednesday

Cloudy. Chance of rain. The snow line lowering to near 1000 meters.

