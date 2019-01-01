LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Friday

Freezing Fog patches or Stratus on the Plateau this morning up to near 700 meters. Quite sunny above and elsewhere. Becoming cloudy along the Jura, around Lake Leman and Lower Valais. Light precipitation possible this evening on the Southerly slopes of the Valaisanne Alps. Snow above 1200 meters. Max temps 2 to 6 C., depending on cloud cover. +2 at 2000 meters, lowering to 0. Weak E winds in the middle mountains, light S in the high mountains.

Saturday

Probably Partly Sunny with some Fog patches on the Plateau, and frequent passing clouds. Generally dry. On the plain, minimum temp at dawn near -1 C. -4 in Valais. Maximums 4 to 6 C. -2 at 2000 meters. Weak to moderate winds in the mountains, shifting from SE to W.

Sunday

Passing clouds. Chance of light rain. The snow line near 1200 meters. Partly sunny in Valais and dry. Highs around 6 C.

Monday

Partly Sunny at first, especially in the Alps, then clouds arriving from the West, followed by rain towards end of the day and during the evening. The snow line near 1300 meters. Max Temp 8 C.

Tuesday

Often cloudy. Some rain. The snow line between 1200 and 1500 meters. Probably strong W winds in the mountains, moderate on the plain. Highs 7 to 9 C.

Wednesday

Westerly weather conditions. Often cloudy with some rain. The snow line between 900 and 1200 meters.

Thursday

Variable westerly weather. Perhaps some showers.

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 radio weatherâ€¦ Comprehensive, Accurate, Reliable, produced by the official Swiss weather service, Meteo Suisse. Read this weather on our website www.radio74.org

Donations are always needed and welcome to keep this radio broadcasting service on the air. Please donate! Even small amounts add up.

Or ring up LifeStyle 74 radio and request some bulletins de versement 022 501 78 65

In France 045 043 74 74.

Many, many thanks!