The good resolutions made in one's own strength avail nothing. - AG 101

LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Friday
Freezing Fog patches or Stratus on the Plateau this morning up to near 700 meters. Quite sunny above and elsewhere. Becoming cloudy along the Jura, around Lake Leman and Lower Valais. Light precipitation possible this evening on the Southerly slopes of the Valaisanne Alps. Snow above 1200 meters. Max temps 2 to 6 C., depending on cloud cover. +2 at 2000 meters, lowering to 0. Weak E winds in the middle mountains, light S in the high mountains.

Saturday
Probably Partly Sunny with some Fog patches on the Plateau, and frequent passing clouds. Generally dry. On the plain, minimum temp at dawn near -1 C. -4 in Valais. Maximums 4 to 6 C. -2 at 2000 meters. Weak to moderate winds in the mountains, shifting from SE to W.

Sunday
Passing clouds. Chance of light rain. The snow line near 1200 meters. Partly sunny in Valais and dry. Highs around 6 C.

Monday
Partly Sunny at first, especially in the Alps, then clouds arriving from the West, followed by rain towards end of the day and during the evening. The snow line near 1300 meters. Max Temp 8 C.

Tuesday
Often cloudy. Some rain. The snow line between 1200 and 1500 meters. Probably strong W winds in the mountains, moderate on the plain. Highs 7 to 9 C.

Wednesday
Westerly weather conditions. Often cloudy with some rain. The snow line between 900 and 1200 meters.

Thursday
Variable westerly weather. Perhaps some showers.

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 radio weatherâ€¦ Comprehensive, Accurate, Reliable, produced by the official Swiss weather service, Meteo Suisse. Read this weather on our website www.radio74.org

