LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

A change in the weather this week. A strong Westerly air current will convey a series of weather disturbances this week.

Monday

Quite sunny this morning with some Fog on the Plateau. Cloudy this afternoon. Rain arriving by end of the afternoon, extending over the entire country tonight. The snow line near 1000 meters. Max Temp 8. 0 at 2000 meters. SW winds becoming moderate this evening. Strong in the mountains.

Tuesday

Cloudy. Frequent rain. The snow line lowering from 1400 to near 800 meters, perhaps down to the plain by evening. 10 to 20 cm of snow expected in the PreAlps above 1000 meters. Minimum Temp at dawn 5 C., maximum in the afternoon 7 -6 at 2000 meters. Strong SW winds, tempestuous in the mountains, weaking by evening.

Wednesday

Often cloudy with some rain, more frequent along the PreAlps. Some sun rays on the Plain. The snow line between 500 and 900 meters. Strong W winds. Max Temp 6 C.

Thursday

Variable weather. Some rain, some shine. The snow line rising to between 1000 and 1600 meters. Max Temp 7 C.

Friday

Partly Sunny with residual showers. High around 9 C.

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 weather.

A gentle reminderâ€¦ in case you havenâ€™t made a donation to LifeStyle 74 radio recently, we need to hear from you tangibly. The bank numbers are here on our website.

Or ring the radio station and request some bulletin de versement.

022 501 78 65

In France 045 043 74 74.

The team thank and applaud you !