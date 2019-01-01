LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

A series of weather fronts will cross Switzerland and adjacent France this week.

Tuesday

In the mountains almost continuous snow. 10 to 30 cm of fresh snow expected above 1300 meters. The avalanche hazard will become dangerously high. Mostly Cloudy on the plain with frequent rain showers or snow flurries. The snow line lowering from 1200 to 600 meters this morning. Maybe some Fine Hail, and even a clap of thunder possible. Max Temp 8 C. on the plain. -7 at 2000 meters. Strong to tempestuous W winds.

Wednesday

Essentially non-stop snow in the Alps. Another 20 to 40 cm of fresh snow expected above 1500 meters. Intermittent precipitation in other areas. The snow line between 600 and 900 meters. Minimum temp at daybreak 4 C. Max 7 by afternoon. -5 at 2000 meters. Moderate W winds on the plain. Strong to gale force in the mountains.

Thursday

Variable cloudiness. Some precipitation at times. The snow line rising to 1500 meters. Max Temp 8 C. Strong W-N winds North of the Alps and in the mountains.

Friday

Partly Sunny. Some residual showers in the morning. Snow above 1500 meters. Max Temp 12 C.

Saturday

Variable conditions. Rain at times. Snow above 1500 to 1800 meters. High 12 C.

Sunday & Monday

Probably variable weather. Some showers. Mild temps.

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 weather, produced by Meteo Suisse.

