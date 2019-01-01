LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Wednesday, January 29th

Skies covered today with precipitation. Frequent Snow in the Alps, more intermittent in other regions. 20 to 40 cm of snow expected above 1000 to 1200 meters, locally as much as 50 cm will fall. The snow line between 700 and 900 meters. Precipitation gradually ending by this evening, clouds parting tonight.

Max Temps 7 C on the plain. -5 at 2000 meters. Moderate SW winds on the plain. Strong NW winds in the mountains.

Thursday

Precipitation arriving by afternoon. The snow line rising to 1800 meters. Lower in the Alpine Valleys. 5 to 10 cm of additional snow above 2000 meters.

Min temp at sunrise +1 C. Max afternoon Temp 8 C. +1 at 2000 meters. Weak to moderate SW winds. Moderate to strong in the mountains.

Friday

Residual showers in the early morning. Snow above 1800 meters. Becoming Partly sunny, Quite sunny in the Alps. Max Temp 12 C.

Saturday & Sunday

Mostly Cloudy. A little rain. The snow line between 1500 and 2300 meters. Max Temp 12 C.

Monday

Variable cloudiness. Maybe some precipitation. Mild.

Tuesday

Cloudy. Some rain.

