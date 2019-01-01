LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Unstable Westerly Weather is forecast over the next several days, but with warmer temperatures.

Thursday

Some Foggy areas on the Plateau this morning, especially around the Three Lakes. Sunrays elsewhere, mainly in the Alps. The next wave of rain will arrive this afternoon. The snow line rapidly rising to between 1800 and 2000 meters, though temporarily lower in the Alpine Valleys. 5 to 15 cm of snow expected to fall above about 2000 meters. Max Temps on the plain 8 C. +1 at 2000 meters. Weak to moderate SW winds on the plain. Moderate to strong in the mountains.

Friday

Residual showers in the early morning. The snow line near 2000 meters. Then clouds diminishing. A pleasant partly Sunny day. Quite sunny in the Alps. Minimum temp at dawn 5 C. Max afternoon Temp 13 C. 0 at 2000 meters. Weak to moderate SW winds. Moderate W in the mountains.

Saturday & Sunday

Mostly Cloudy. Some rain probable. The snow line between 1800 and 2300 meters. Max temp 12 C. Strong W winds Sunday in the mountains, moderate on the plain.

Monday

Variable cloudiness. Some showers at times. The snow line between 2000 and 2300 meters. Probably sunnier in the Alps. Max Temp 14 C.

Tuesday

Variable conditions. Some rain at times. Temperatures falling during the day.

Wednesday

Probably cloudy. Some rain. Much colder.

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 weather, produced by the official Swiss weather service, Meteo Suisse.

Perhaps your payday is here. Weâ€™re hoping it will be ours also. Salaries are now 4 months in arrears, and things are getting tense. Not to mention the stationâ€™s needs, some 50,000 CHF of unpaid invoices have accumulated since Autumn. If you could lend a hand this payday, after youâ€™ve cared for all your needs, thank you for making a generous donation to LifeStyle 74. Learn how here at our website.

Or call the station on 022 501 78 65.

In France ring on 045 043 74 74.

Thank you!