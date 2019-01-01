LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

A series of weather fronts will cross our country over coming days conveyed by strong westerly winds. Calmer weather today. Milder temps at the weekend. Much colder air will invade our region from Tuesday.

Friday

Cloudy on the Jura, Plateau and PreAlps. Some rain early, then dry. The snow line near 2000 meters. Quite sunny in the Alps and PreAlps. Max Temps 12 on the plain. +2 at 2000 meters. Weak to moderate SW winds, moderate W in the mountains.

Saturday

Becoming cloudy with some rain. The snow line near 2000 meters, lowering to 1600 m. by evening. 5 to 10 cm of snow accumulation above 2000 meters. Minimum temps at sunrise -1 to +3. Max afternoon temps 10 to 12 C. +1 at 2000 meters. SW winds, becoming moderate. Strong W winds in the mountains becoming gale force.

Sunday

Mostly Cloudy with rain, locally abundant. The snow line rising from 1600 to 2000 meters, or even 2300 meters. Strong W winds in the mountains, moderate on the plain. Max Temp 12 C.

Monday

Variable cloudiness. Some rain. Snow above 2000 meters. Strong W winds in the mountains. Probably sunny spells in the Alps. Max Temp around 14 C.

Tuesday

Weather deteriorating during the day. Some rain in the North. The snow line at 1800 meters, lowering to 1000 meters by evening. Windy. Max Temps 10 to 15 C., lowering as the weather front passes.

Wednesday

Cloudy. Snow showers, frequent on the Northerly slopes of the Alps. Strong N winds in the mountains. Much colder.

Thursday

Variable conditions. Cold with snow showers North of the Alps, rare on the plain. Strong N winds in the mountains. Steady Bise winds possible on the Plateau.

