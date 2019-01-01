LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Monday

Cloudy today. Some rain, especially this morning, less rain around Lake Leman and in the Alps. The snow line near 2000 meters. 3 to 5 cm of snow above 2300 meters. Some sunrays on the plain and in the Alps this afternoon. Max Temps 14 to 17 C. + 2 at 2000 meters. Strong SW winds on the plain. Strong to tempestuous W winds in the mountains.



A cold front crossing are region Monday night into Tuesday, with some thunder and gusty winds. The snow line lowering to near 600 meters.

Tuesday

Variable weather on the plain. Some showers, but also some sunrays at the foot of the Jura. Cloudy with frequent snow in the Alps. 20 to 40 cm of show above 1200 meters. Minimum temp at sunrise +4 C. Maximum +12 C. -8 at 2000 meters. Tempestuous NW winds in the mountains.

Wednesday

Some snow showers yet along the PreAlps, less so along the Jura. Becoming Partly Sunny and generally dry. Quite sunny around Lake Leman and in Valais. Light Bise winds on the Plateau, weaker around Lake Leman. Max Temp 5 C.

Thursday

Sunny! Some Stratus clouds up to near 1000 meters on the Plateau. Bise winds. Milder in the mountains. Max Temp 5 C.

Friday & Saturday

Sunny! Mild in the mountains. Stratus clouds on the Plateau up to near 900 meters. Max Temp 6 C. 9 in Valais.

Sunday

Probably Mostly Sunny. Morning Fog Patches on the Plateau.

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 weather, on Monday February 3rd.

Sliding ever father into the red, LifeStyle 74 radio continues to appeal for donations from listeners. Presently some 50,000 in arrears, about two months operating costs, we count on your support to keep this radio station going. You donâ€™t need to be a millionaire to send a donation. We suggest a minimum of 30 CHF per month. Small amounts add up. Learn how to donate at the LifeStyle 74 websiteâ€¦ www.radio74.org

Or ring up and request some bulletin de versement, the pink BVs for sending cash gifts from the post or a Swiss bank. 022 501 78 65.

In France, please ring on 045 043 74 74.