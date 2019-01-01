LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

EnglishFranÃ§ais
We are here for a purpose. God has given us His plan for our life, and He desires us to reach the highest standard of development. - FLB 167

LifeStyle 74 weather

Wintery weather today. Cold and windy. Tomorrow, a High Pressure zone will cover France, favoring Westerly winds and above average temperatures.

Tuesday
Rain on the plain this morning. Snow as low as 600 meters. Fine hail in places. Variable weather this afternoon, with some showers, but also some sunrays on the Plateau. In the Alps, remaining cloudy with frequent snow fall. 15 to 40 cm of snow expected above 1200 meters. Max Temp on the Plain 12 C. this afternoon. -9 at 2000 meters elevation. Strong W-NW gusty winds on the plain. Gale force NW winds in the mountains, weakening a little during the day.

Wednesday
Some lingering snow showers in the mountains, particularly in the PreAlps.     2 to 7 cm of fresh snow above 600 meters by morning. Then Partly Sunny and dry on the plain. Quite Sunny around Lake Leman and in Valais. Remaining Cloudier along the PreAlps and in the Jura. Max Temp 5 C. on the plain. -9 at 2000 meters, warming to -3 C. Moderate Bise winds. Strong NE winds in the mountains.

Thursday, Friday & Saturday
Sunny! Some Stratus on the Plateau up to near 1000 meters. Max Temps 5 to 7 C. Mild in the mountains.

Sunday
Mostly Cloudy. Morning Fog patches on the Plateau.

Monday

Cloudier. Chance of rain.

LifeStyle 74 weather in English, based on accurate, reliable information from the official Swiss weather service, Meteo Suisse.

 
