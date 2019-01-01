LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Wintery weather today. Cold and windy. Tomorrow, a High Pressure zone will cover France, favoring Westerly winds and above average temperatures.

Tuesday

Rain on the plain this morning. Snow as low as 600 meters. Fine hail in places. Variable weather this afternoon, with some showers, but also some sunrays on the Plateau. In the Alps, remaining cloudy with frequent snow fall. 15 to 40 cm of snow expected above 1200 meters. Max Temp on the Plain 12 C. this afternoon. -9 at 2000 meters elevation. Strong W-NW gusty winds on the plain. Gale force NW winds in the mountains, weakening a little during the day.

Wednesday

Some lingering snow showers in the mountains, particularly in the PreAlps. 2 to 7 cm of fresh snow above 600 meters by morning. Then Partly Sunny and dry on the plain. Quite Sunny around Lake Leman and in Valais. Remaining Cloudier along the PreAlps and in the Jura. Max Temp 5 C. on the plain. -9 at 2000 meters, warming to -3 C. Moderate Bise winds. Strong NE winds in the mountains.

Thursday, Friday & Saturday

Sunny! Some Stratus on the Plateau up to near 1000 meters. Max Temps 5 to 7 C. Mild in the mountains.

Sunday

Mostly Cloudy. Morning Fog patches on the Plateau.

Monday

Cloudier. Chance of rain.



