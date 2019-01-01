LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Wednesday

Black ice on the roads in places this morning. Becoming partly sunny on the plain, mostly sunny around Lake Leman and in Valais. But remaining cloudier in the Northern Jura and the PreAlps. Max Temps 8 on the plain. -7 at 2000 meters elevation. Bise winds on the Plateau and in the Lemanique Basin. Strong N winds in the mountains.

Thursday

Sunny! Some morning Stratus on the Plateau up to near 1000 meters. Minimum temp at daybreak -2. Max temps +3C on the plateau. Milder in the mountains. High near 0. Some Bise winds on the Plateau, moderate N in the mountains.

Friday

Sunny! Some morning Fog or Stratus on the Plateau up to near 700 meters. Highs 6 to 8 C. on the plain and in the middle mountains.

Saturday

Some morning Fog or Stratus on the Plateau. Otherwise Sunny! Clouds arriving from the west during the afternoon followed by some light rain overnight. Highs 6 to 8 C.

Sunday

Partly Sunny North of the Alps and generally dry. Quite sunny in Valais with high Cirrus clouds. Highs 7 to 9 C.

Monday

Weather deteriorating from the West during the day. W winds, strengthening in the mountains. Mild temps. Max 10 C.

Tuesday

Cloudy. Intermittent Rain. The snow line quite low. Strong W winds in the mountains, perhaps even on the Plain.

