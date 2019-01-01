LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

EnglishFranÃ§ais
We are here for a purpose. God has given us His plan for our life, and He desires us to reach the highest standard of development. - FLB 167

A vast High Pressure system covers France, and will determine our weather until the weekend. A weak weather disturbance will skirt past Switzerland Saturday, followed by a more consequential weather front on Sunday.

Today Thursday
Sunny, despite some high clouds, sometimes dense this morning. Max Temp 4 C., up to 7 in Valais. Bise winds diminishing. Milder in the mountains. 0 at 2000 meters. Weak to moderate N-NE winds.

Friday
Sunny ! Except for some morning fog or stratus on the Plateau up to near 700 meters. Minimum temp at dawn -3 to -6. Afternoon high +3 to +6. 7 in Valais. +3 at 2000 meters.

Saturday
Fog or stratus on the Plateau. Otherwise Sunny. Clouds arriving by afternoon. Perhaps some light rain overnight. Highs 5 to 8 C. both on the plain and in the middle mountains.

Sunday
Partly Sunny north of the alps. Light rain possible in the West, the snow line between 1500 and 2000 meters. Quite sunny in Valais. High Cirrus clouds. Weather deteriorating by evening. Max Temps 8 to 11 C.

Monday
Windy and rainy. The snow line lowering from 1700 to 800 meters by end of the day. W winds, becoming tempestuous by end of the day. Highs 10-13 C.

Tuesday
Cloudy. Windy. Intermittent rain. Snow at low elevations. Strong W winds in the mountains and on the plain.

Wednesday
Cloudy. Rain on the plain. Snow above 1000 to 1500 meters.

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 Weather.

 
