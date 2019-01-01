EnglishFranÃ§ais
Thought for the Day

We are here for a purpose. God has given us His plan for our life, and He desires us to reach the highest standard of development. - FLB 167

LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Friday
Sunny today. Maybe some patches of Fog or Stratus on the Plateau. Max Temp 5Â° C., up to 8Â° in Valais. +3Â° at 2000 meters. Good visibility in the Alps. Generally weak SW winds in the mountains.

Saturday
Sunny ! Except some morning Fog or Stratus on the Plateau, and some high passing clouds. Min temp at dawn -4Â° to 0Â° C. Afternoon highs 5Â° to 9Â° C. 0 at 2000 meters. Moderate SW winds in the mountains, strong on the Jura.

Sunday
Partly Sunny north of the Alps. Quite sunny in the Alps and PreAlps. Some high clouds. Weather deteriorating by evening. The snow line between 1500 and 2000 meters. Winds becoming gale force. Max temp 10Â° C.

Monday
Cloudy. Rainy. The snow line lowering from 2000 to near 1300 meters during the day. Strong to gale force W winds. Max Temp 12Â° C.

Tuesday
Cloudy. Windy. Intermittent precipitation, frequent in the mountains. The snow line lowering to near 900 meters. Strong W winds. Max Temp 10Â° C.

Wednesday
Generally cloudy. Some precipitation. The snow line near 700 meters.

Thursday
Variable weather. Alternating rain and shine.

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 Weather.

Thanks again for your donations, so much needed now.

 
