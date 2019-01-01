LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Friday

Sunny today. Maybe some patches of Fog or Stratus on the Plateau. Max Temp 5Â° C., up to 8Â° in Valais. +3Â° at 2000 meters. Good visibility in the Alps. Generally weak SW winds in the mountains.

Saturday

Sunny ! Except some morning Fog or Stratus on the Plateau, and some high passing clouds. Min temp at dawn -4Â° to 0Â° C. Afternoon highs 5Â° to 9Â° C. 0 at 2000 meters. Moderate SW winds in the mountains, strong on the Jura.

Sunday

Partly Sunny north of the Alps. Quite sunny in the Alps and PreAlps. Some high clouds. Weather deteriorating by evening. The snow line between 1500 and 2000 meters. Winds becoming gale force. Max temp 10Â° C.

Monday

Cloudy. Rainy. The snow line lowering from 2000 to near 1300 meters during the day. Strong to gale force W winds. Max Temp 12Â° C.

Tuesday

Cloudy. Windy. Intermittent precipitation, frequent in the mountains. The snow line lowering to near 900 meters. Strong W winds. Max Temp 10Â° C.

Wednesday

Generally cloudy. Some precipitation. The snow line near 700 meters.

Thursday

Variable weather. Alternating rain and shine.



Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 Weather.

Thanks again for your donations, so much needed now. Instructions on how to donate above.