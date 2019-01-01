LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Monday

Cloudy. Frequent rain this morning. Showers this afternoon and some sunrays. The snow line lowering from 1800 to 1200 meters by this evening. 5 to 15 cm of snow accumulating above 1600 meters. 20 to 30 cm above 1800 meters. 40 to 60 cm in Chablais above 1800 to 2000 meters. Max temps on the plain 12Â° to 14Â°. 0 to -3 at 2000 meters. Strong to tempestuous SW winds on the Plateau, weakening a little this afternoon. Tempestuous W winds in the mountains.

Tuesday

Cloudy. Intermittent precipitation. Frequent in the mountains. The snow line lowering from 1000 to 700 meters during the day. 5 to 15 cm of snow above 800 meters, locally 20 to 40 cm in the Bernese Alps and in Chablais. Minimum temp at dawn 6Â°. Afternoon highs 10 to 12Â° C. -5Â° at 2000 meters. Strong to tempestuous SW winds on the plain by day, weakening a little. Tempestous W winds in the mountains, notably over mountain passes.

Wednesday

Variable cloudiness in the mountains. Residual showers. The snow line between 500 and 800 meters. Sunnier on the plain, and maybe dry. Westerly winds in the mountains, steady on the plain. Max Temp 8Â° C.

Thursday

Mostly sunny in the morning. Cloudy, rainy and windy by afternoon. The snow line near 1500 meters at first, lowering to 1000 meters by late evening. Max Temp 11Â° C.

Friday

Mostly cloudy in the morning. Some showers along the PreAlps. The snow line between 700 and 900 meters. Mostly sunny and dry by afternoon. Max Temp 8Â° C.

Saturday

Sunny. Much milder in the mountains. Some morning gray on the Plateau.

Sunday

Quite sunny, with some high clouds. Mild temps.

LifeStyle 74 weather is produced by Meteo Suiss,