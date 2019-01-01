LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Tuesday

Blizzard conditions in the mountains today. Cloudy in all areas. Intermittent precipitation, more frequent in the alps. The snow line between 700 and 1000 meters. 5 to 15 cm of snow expected to fall above 800 meters, locally 20 to 40 cm in the Bernese Alps and in Chablais. Max Temp 12Â° C on the plain. -5Â° C at 2000 meters. Strong to tempestuous SW winds on the plain this morning, weakening to moderate during the day. Gale force W winds in the mountains.

Wednesday

Variable cloudiness. Some residual showers during the morning. The snow line between 500 and 800 meters. 1 to 5 cm of snow, mainly in the PreAlps. Sunnier on the plain and generally dry. Minimum temp at down +3Â° C. Max 10Â° C. -8Â° C at 2000 meters. Moderate to strong SW winds on the plain. Strong SW in the mountains.

Thursday

Quite sunny in the morning. Cloudy by afternoon, rainy and windy. The snow line at 1500 meters, lowering to 1000 meters by late evening. Strong W winds in the mountains, steady winds on the plain. Max Temp 11Â° C.

Friday

Residual showers in the morning. The snow line between 700 and 900 meters. Becoming quite sunny by afternoon and generally dry. Strong W-NW winds in the mountains. Max Temp 9Â° C.

Saturday

Sunny ! Except probably some morning gray on the Plateau. Max Temp 10Â° C. Much milder in the mountains.

Sunday

Quite sunny. Some high clouds, thicker in the North. Very mild on the plain and in the mountains. Windy.

Monday

Quite sunny and mild. W winds in the mountains.

