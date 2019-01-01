LifeStyle 74 Weather

Wednesday

Precipitation ending. Mostly sunny around Lake Leman and in the Valaisanne Alps. Partly cloudy elsewhere. Max Temp 10Â° C on the plain. -6 at 2000 meters. Moderate SW winds, strong W-NW winds in the mountains.

Thursday

Sunny in the morning. Cloudy, rainy, windy by afternoon. The snow line at 1500 meters, lowering to 1000 m. by end of the evening. 10 to 30 cm of snow expected to fall above 1300 meters overnight Thursday into Friday. Minimum temp on the plain 5Â° C., maximum 9Â°. -2Â° at 2000 meters. SW winds becoming strong by afternoon. Strong to tempestuous W winds in the mountains.

Friday

Residual showers. The snow line near 800 meters. Becoming mostly sunny. Max temp 9Â° C. Strong W to NW winds in the mountains.

Saturday

Some morning gray on the Plateau. Otherwise Sunny ! Much milder temperatures in the mountains. Highs 8Â° to 10Â° on the plain and in the middle mountains.

Sunday

Quite sunny, despite some high clouds, sometimes dense north of the alps. Max Temp 12Â° C. on the plain and middle mountains. SW winds, becoming strong on the Jura.

Monday

Quite sunny at first. Then cloudy with rain, as a cold front crosses the country. Continued mild with strong SW winds.

Tuesday

Cool, unstable air. Frequent showers.

