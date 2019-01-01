LifeStyle 74 Weather

Thursday

Cloudy today. Rain beginning along the Jura late this morning, spreading eastward towards the Alps this afternoon. The snow line near 1600 meters, lowering to near 1000 meters by this evening. 10 to 20 cm of snow above 1500 meters, locally more. Max Temps 9Â° C on the plain. 0Â° at 2000 meters. Moderate SW winds becoming strong to tempestuous this afternoon. Strong Foehn winds in the alpine valleys. Tempestuous in the mountains, shifting to NW tonight.

Friday

Some residual showers North of the Alps, especially in the PreAlps. The snow line near 900 meters. Becoming sunnier. Min temp at dawn, 3Â° C. Max afternoon temp 10Â° C, -5 at 2000 meters. Moderate SW winds on the plain. Strong NW winds in the mountains, gradually diminishing.

Saturday

Sunny and milder, especially noticeable in the mountains. Some morning fog on the Plateau. Max Temp 11Â° C. both on the plain and in the middle mountains.

Sunday

Quite sunny, despite some high clouds, sometimes dense North of the Alps in the morning. A few raindrops possible over the northern Jura. SW winds, becoming strong on the Jura. Max Temp 14Â° C.

Monday

Probably Partly Sunny. Becoming cloudy. Rain from the West by evening or overnight. Sustained SW winds, especially along the Jura. Max Temp 14Â° C.

Tuesday

Unstable, cool conditions with frequent showers, especially along the PreAlps. The snow line near 800 meters.

Wednesday

Continued variable and cool, with showers possible. The snow line near 600 meters.

That's the weather, from the listener supported community service radio station, LifeStyle 74.