LifeStyle 74 Weather

High Barometric Pressure extends from Spain to the Alps, holding back weather fronts over Northern Europe. Mild air is flowing our way from the Southwest.

Friday

A few showers early this morning over the Jura and PreAlps. The snow line near 900 meters. 10 to 20 cm of snow above 1500 meters. Then clouds progressively clearing. Mainly clear skies tonight in all parts of the country. On the plain, maximum temp 11Â° C. with moderate SW winds. In the mountains, -4 at 2000 meters. Strong NW winds weakening.

Saturday

Sunny ! Some cirrus clouds. Minimum temp at sunrise -1Â° C. Maximum afternoon temp 11Â° on the plain and in the middle mountains. +5Â° at 2000 meters, with moderate SW winds.

Sunday

Quite Sunny, but cloudier in the mountains, notably in the Northern Jura and in Ajoie. Strong SW winds in the Jura. Max Temp 15Â° C.

Monday

Probably a few sunrays at first. Becoming rainy by mid-day. The snow line near 1800 meters, lowering to 1000 meters by evening. SW winds, especially along the Jura. Max Temp 13Â° C.

Tuesday

Unstable, cool, frequent showers, mainly along the PreAlps. Snow above 800 meters. Max Temp 9Â° C.

Wednesday

Variable weather. Cool. Some showers, especially in the PreAlps. Snow at low elevations.

Thursday

Becoming sunnier.

Thatâ€™s the weather from LifeStyle 74 radio, the listener sponsored community station. Thank you for your generous donations which you can make here on our website. Or ring LifeStyle 74 and ask them to send you some BVs, the pink bulletin de versements, on Swiss number 022 501 78 65. In France, ring on 045 043 74 74.

Â