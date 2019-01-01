A cold front is approaching Switzerland, arriving by mid-day. Behind it, cooler air will flow in our direction for several days.

Monday

Rain arriving by noon from the NW, extending to all areas north of the Alps by early afternoon, dissipating by evening. The snow line lowering from 1800 to 1000 meters. 10 to 25 cm of fresh snow expected above 1500 meters. Max Temps 12Â° C. +3Â° at 2000 meters, lowering to -3Â°. Strong gusty Joran winds at the foot of the Jura. Strong SW winds in the mountains.

Tuesday

Showers ending, the snow line near 700 meters. Becoming quite sunny. Min temp at sunrise 3Â° C. Maximum 9Â° C. -5Â° at 2000 meters. Weak SW winds on the plain. Moderate W winds in the mountains.

Wednesday

Cloudy. Intermittent precipitation, steadier along the PreAlps and Jura. The snow line between 600 and 800 meters. Cooler. Max Temp 8Â° C.

Thursday

Becoming sunny! Max Temp 10Â° C.

Friday

Partly Sunny. A few sprinkles of rain. Snow flurries above 1000 meters. Then quite sunny on the plain, remaining cloudy along the Prealps. Max Temp 10Â° C.

Saturday & Sunday

Probably Partly Sunny. Perhaps a few showers. The snow line between 1700 and 1900 meters.

That's LifeStyle 74 weather.

