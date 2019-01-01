LifeStyle 74 Weather

EnglishFrançais
We are here for a purpose. God has given us His plan for our life, and He desires us to reach the highest standard of development. - FLB 167

Tuesday
Sunny in most areas today, somewhat cloudier along the Jura. Max Temps 9° to 11° C. -5° at 2000 meters elevation. Moderate W winds in the mountains.

Wednesday
Cloudy. Some intermittent rain, more frequent along the Jura and the PreAlps. The snow line near 600 meters. 5 to 10 cm of snow above 800 meters.
Cooler. Low temp at dawn 0° C. Warming to 8°. -8 at 2000 meters. Weak W winds, weak to moderate in the mountains.

Thursday
Clouds rapidly clearing. Becoming Sunny. Max Temp 10° C. Cloudier again by evening, with some light rain.

Friday
A few rain drops in the early morning, especially along the PreAlps. The snow line near 1000 meters. Becoming sunny. Max Temp 9° C.

Saturday
Probably Partly Sunny. Some dense clouds likely north of the Alps. Perhaps even a shower. The snow line above 1700 meters. Max Temp 10° C.

Sunday
Probably Partly Sunny. Perhaps some showers. Snow above 1900 meters.

Monday
Often cloudy. Light rain possible. Snow above 1600 meters.

That’s LifeStyle 74 radio weather, produced by MeteoSuisse.

This radio station “survives” thanks to the genereous donations from listeners like you. Some listeners send in 1 a day, about 30 per month. Others send 50 or 100. A few even send 250 or more per month. The team thank you for helping share the financial load, as together we keep this labor of love on the air in your area.

Or ring LifeStyle 74 radio on 022 501 78 65. In France, 045 043 74 74.
