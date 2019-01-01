LifeStyle 74 Weather

Tuesday

Sunny in most areas today, somewhat cloudier along the Jura. Max Temps 9° to 11° C. -5° at 2000 meters elevation. Moderate W winds in the mountains.

Wednesday

Cloudy. Some intermittent rain, more frequent along the Jura and the PreAlps. The snow line near 600 meters. 5 to 10 cm of snow above 800 meters.

Cooler. Low temp at dawn 0° C. Warming to 8°. -8 at 2000 meters. Weak W winds, weak to moderate in the mountains.

Thursday

Clouds rapidly clearing. Becoming Sunny. Max Temp 10° C. Cloudier again by evening, with some light rain.

Friday

A few rain drops in the early morning, especially along the PreAlps. The snow line near 1000 meters. Becoming sunny. Max Temp 9° C.

Saturday

Probably Partly Sunny. Some dense clouds likely north of the Alps. Perhaps even a shower. The snow line above 1700 meters. Max Temp 10° C.

Sunday

Probably Partly Sunny. Perhaps some showers. Snow above 1900 meters.

Monday

Often cloudy. Light rain possible. Snow above 1600 meters.

