Wednesday

Snow flurries, more numerous along the Jura and the PreAlps. More intense in the morning. The snow line at 600 meters, locally lower, notably in the Alpine Valleys. 5 to 10 cm of snow above 800 meters. Weather calming this afternoon. Some sunrays on the plain. Quite sunny on the Plateau and around Lake Leman. Max temp 8Â° C on the plain. -7Â° at 2000 meters. Moderate SW winds, moderate to strong NW winds in the mountains.

Thursday

Clouds clearing. Becoming sunny. Minimum temp 2Â°C, maximum 12Â°C., 0 at 2000 meters elevation. Weak SW winds on the plain. Moderate SW in the mountains.

Friday

A few showers at first, especially on the northerly slopes of the Alps. The snow line near 1000 meters. Becoming sunnier and dry. Max Temp. 10Â° C.

Saturday & Sunday

Sunny! Though some clouds in the north. Max Temp. 12Â° to 14Â° C.

Monday

Mostly Sunny and mild.

Tuesday

Mostly Cloudy. Some rain. The snow line lowering from 2000 to 1000 meters.

That's LifeStyle 74 weather, based on data from the official Swiss weather service, Meteo Suisse.

