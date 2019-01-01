LifeStyle 74 Weather

Thursday

Sunny today ! Max Temp on the plain 11Â° C. +2 at 2000 meters elevation. Weak SW winds, strengthening this evening. Moderate W winds in the mountains. Weather deteriorating tonight. A little snow above between 1000 and 1200 meters, the snow line lowering to 700 to 900 meters overnight.

Friday

Cloudy at first with some showers, especially on the northerly slopes of the Alps. The snow line near 1000 meters. Becoming quite sunny and dry by late morning. Minimum temp at dawn +3Â° C, Max afternoon high 10Â°. -6Â° to 0Â° C. at 2000 meters. Weak Bise winds on the plateau. Moderate NW winds in the mountains.

Saturday, Sunday & Monday

Mostly Sunny! Max temps 12Â° on Saturday. 15Â° on Sunday. 16Â° on Monday.

Tuesday

Cloudier. Some rain. The snow line lowering from 2000 to 1000 meters.

Wednesday

Variable cloudiness. Some rain. Snow above 900 meters. Cooler.

