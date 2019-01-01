LifeStyle 74 Weather

Friday

Sunny today. Max Temp 11Â° C. +1 at 2000 meters. Moderate NW winds in the mountains.

Saturday 2/22/2002

Sunny! Minimum temp at dawn -1Â° C. Afternoon high 12Â° C. +6 at 2000 meters. SW winds on the plain. Moderate W in the mountains.

Sunday

Quite sunny on the Plateau and in the Alps. But some raindrops possible along the Jura Arc. Max Temp 15Â° C.

Monday

Sunny ! High of 16Â° C.

Tuesday

Mostly Sunny in the morning. Cloudier in the afternoon. Some rain by evening or overnight into Wednesday. The snow near 2000 meters, then lowering. Max Temp. around 15Â° C.

Wednesday

Cloudy, windy, rainy. The snow line near 900 meters. Cooler

Thursday

Variable cloudiness. Windy. Some rain at times.

