EnglishFranÃ§ais
News about RADIO 74
Donate to RADIO 74

Donation RADIO74

More information
Thought for the Day

We are here for a purpose. God has given us His plan for our life, and He desires us to reach the highest standard of development. - FLB 167

Newslettre

LifeStyle 74 Weather

Friday
Sunny today. Max Temp 11Â° C.   +1 at 2000 meters. Moderate NW winds in the mountains.

Saturday  2/22/2002
Sunny! Minimum temp at dawn -1Â° C. Afternoon high 12Â° C. +6 at 2000 meters. SW winds on the plain. Moderate W in the mountains.

Sunday
Quite sunny on the Plateau and in the Alps. But some raindrops possible along the Jura Arc. Max Temp 15Â° C.

Monday
Sunny ! High of 16Â° C.

Tuesday
Mostly Sunny in the morning. Cloudier in the afternoon. Some rain by evening or overnight into Wednesday. The snow near 2000 meters, then lowering. Max Temp. around 15Â° C.

Wednesday
Cloudy, windy, rainy. The snow line near 900 meters. Cooler

Thursday
Variable cloudiness. Windy. Some rain at times.

LifeStyle 74 weather in English, based on data from the official Swiss weather service, Meteo Suisse.

 
Listen to RADIO 74

Listen RADIO74

listen-EN

RADIO 74 on Facebook

RADIO 74 on FacebookFollow us
@Radio74.org

Main Menu Programme Guide    News about RADIO 74 Financial Support Contact Us    Web Site
Home Sunday News about the station How to support France Newslettre
What is RADIO 74 Monday Donate online Switzerland Listener Survey
Frequencies Tuesday Regular support Form Site Map
Advertisers Wednesday Donations from Switzerland Admin Area
Thursday Donations from France
Friday United States Citizens
Saturday Large Contributions
Our Programmes
We have 6 guests online

RADIO 74 - Copyright Â© 2000-2019. All Rights Reserved.

Webdesign Tirol designed by pc-didi.