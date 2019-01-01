LifeStyle 74 Weather

Monday

Sunny and mild today. Max Temps 16Â° to 18Â° C., +1Â° to +6Â° in the mountains above 2000 meters. Weak SW winds, strengthening this evening. Moderate SW winds in the mountains.

Tuesday

Some sunshine at first, especially in the Alps, with tendency of Foehn winds. Becoming cloudy by afternoon with some showers. The snow line lowering from 1300 to 800 meters. 5 to 10 cm of snow above 1200 meters. 15 to 20 cm above 800 meters in the Chablais and the Bernese Alps. Maximum temp 6Â° C. 3 in Valais. +1Â° to -3Â° at 2000 meters. W winds, sometimes strong.

Wednesday

Unstable, colder weather. Some rain drops. Snow flurries as low as 600 meters. Perhaps some thunder. Max Temp 5Â° C.

Thursday

Mostly Cloudy. Some rain. The snow line rising to near 1000 meters North of the Alps, but remaining at low elevations in the Alps. Max Temp 5Â°C.

Friday

Mostly cloudy with some rain. The snow line rising to near 1500 meters. 9Â° C.

Saturday

Variable Weather. Some showers at times. Quite windy.

Sunday

Unstable, cold conditions with snow flurries at low elevations.

