We are here for a purpose. God has given us His plan for our life, and He desires us to reach the highest standard of development. - FLB 167

Monday
Sunny and mild today.  Max Temps 16Â° to 18Â° C., +1Â° to +6Â° in the mountains above 2000 meters.  Weak SW winds, strengthening this evening.  Moderate SW winds in the mountains.

Tuesday
Some sunshine at first, especially in the Alps, with tendency of Foehn winds.  Becoming cloudy by afternoon with some showers.  The snow line lowering from 1300 to 800 meters.  5 to 10 cm of snow above 1200 meters.  15 to 20 cm above 800 meters in the Chablais and the Bernese Alps.   Maximum temp 6Â° C.  3 in Valais.  +1Â° to -3Â° at 2000 meters. W winds, sometimes strong.

Wednesday
Unstable, colder weather.  Some rain drops. Snow flurries as low as 600 meters.  Perhaps some thunder.  Max Temp 5Â° C.

Thursday
Mostly Cloudy. Some rain.  The snow line rising to near 1000 meters North of the Alps, but remaining at low elevations in the Alps.  Max Temp 5Â°C.

Friday
Mostly cloudy with some rain.  The snow line rising to near 1500 meters.  9Â° C.

Saturday
Variable Weather.  Some showers at times.  Quite windy.

Sunday
Unstable, cold conditions with snow flurries at low elevations.

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 weather from the regionâ€™s non-commercial, listener sponsored radio station.  This unique radio service depends almost entirely on donations from you our listeners to meet its monthly budget of 25,000 Francs.  The LifeStyle 74 team is counting on your financial support.  Learn how here on our site--- above.

 
