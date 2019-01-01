LifeStyle 74 Weather

Tuesday

Winter weather returns this week. Skies covering this morning from the West. By late morning expect rain along the Jura, extending eastward to the entire country by afternoon. The snow line at 1000 meters, lowering to 800 meters by this evening. 5 to 10 cm of snow, locally 15 cm, above 1000 meters elevation.

Wednesday

Snow flurries as low as 600 meters, more frequent in the mountains. Perhaps some lightning and thunder with fine hail. 15 to 25 cm of snow fall above 600 meters. Min temp at dawn 2Â° C. on the plain, Maximum 5Â° C., -10Â° C at 2000 meters. Moderate to strong SW winds on the plain, moderate to strong W in the mountains.

Thursday

Mostly Cloudy. Some precipitation. The snow line rising to 1000 to 1200 meters North of the Alps. Remaining at low elevations in the Alps. Max Temps 4Â° to 6Â° C. Westerly winds, sometimes strong.

Friday

Mostly cloudy. Some rain. The snow line rising to 1600 meters, but remaining low in Valais. Max Temp 9Â° C. Westerly winds, sometimes strong.

Saturday

Cloudy. Some rain. The snow line plunging from 1600 meters down to 600 meters. Max Temp 11Â° C. Westerly winds, sometimes strong.

Sunday & Monday

Unstable and cold with snow flurries at low altitude.

