Wednesday

Snow showers generally down to the plain this morning, more frequent in the mountains. 20 to 40 cm of snow in the Alps above 1000 meters. Partly sunny at times at the foot of the Jura due to NW winds. Showers, sometimes with thunder and sleet. Much colder. Max Temps 1 to 4 on the plain. -10 at 2000 meters elevation. Moderate to strong NW winds, sometimes tempestuous in the mountains.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy. Precipitation at times. The snow line rising to 1000 meters North of the Alps, remaining low in the Alps. Minimun temperature at daybreak 1Â° C. Maximum 5Â° C. -7Â° at 2000 meters. Strong W winds, sometimes tempestuous on the Plateau. An additional 20 to 30 cm of snow.

Friday

Residual clouds at first with snow flurries along the Jura and PreAlps ending. Becoming quite Sunny across the entire country. Max Temp 8Â° C.

Saturday

Sunny periods in the morning, then precipitation arriving from the West. The snow line lowering from 1600 down to 800 meters. Max Temps 10Â° C, 13 in Valais. SW winds, sometimes strong. Tendency of Foehn winds in the Alps.

Sunday

Variable weather. Showers at times. The snow line between 700 and 1000 meters. Max Temp. 9Â°.

Monday & Tuesday

Variable Westerly weather. Some showers at times.

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 weather.

