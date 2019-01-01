LifeStyle 74 Weather

Westerly weather conditions over the next several days. Unstable with alternating periods of milder and cooler, sometimes with strong winds, especially today. Calmer weather Friday and Saturday.

Today Thursday

Cloudy. Rain arriving from the West around noon. The snowline at 1300 meters North of the alps, lowering to 400 to 600 meters by this evening. 5 to 10 cm of snow above 600-700 meters, especially along a line from Lausanne to Fribourg. Snow down to the plain in Valais. 10 to 20 cm of snow in the Rhone Valley above Martigny. Maximum Temp on the plain, 5Â° C. -4Â° at 2000 meters. Strong to tempestuous winds on the Plateau, in Ajoie and in the Rhone plain this evening. In the Alps, 20 to 30 more cm. of snow bringing the total snowfall over the past two days to 40 to 60 cm.

Friday

Residual low clouds at first, especially in the Jura and PreAlps, then becoming quite sunny in all areas. A bit cloudier in the West of the country. Minimum Temp at dawn 1Â° C. Max afternoon temp 8Â° C, 5 at 2000 meters. Weak SW winds. Strong NW winds in the mountains, becoming moderate.

Saturday

Quite sunny during the morning. Then clouds and rain from the West. The snow line lowering from 1600 to 800 meters Max Temp 11Â° C. 13Â° in Valais SW winds North of the Alps, sometimes strong, especially in the Jura. Tendency of Foehn winds in the Alps.

Sunday

Unstable, cool air and some showers, more frequent in the PreAlps. The snow line between 800 and 1200 meters. Precipitation intensifying by evening or overnight. Max temp 9Â° C. Westerly winds, often strong during the Evening North of the Alps.

Monday

Partly Sunny. Some showers 2nd half of the day, especially in the alps. The snow line between 1000 and 1500 meters. Max Temps 8Â° to 10Â° C Tendency of Foehn winds in the Alps. Bise winds possible on the Plateau.

Tuesday

Cool, unstable weather. Chance of showers, the snow line near 800 meters. Max Temp 9Â° C

Wednesday

Cloudy. Rainy. The snow line rising to 1500 meters. Max Temp 10Â° C.

