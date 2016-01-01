EnglishFranÃ§ais
RADIO 74 now heard in Valais

Expansion into Valais

RADIO 74 is now heard in Sion, in the Swiss Canton of Valais.  Also at Sierre, Martigny, Monthey, Entremont, Herens, St. Maurice... some 200,000 potential French speaking listeners.  And the strong DAB+ signal should also reach some 80,000 German speaking listeners in High Valais.

RADIO 74 already broadcasts in the new Digital Audio Band DAB+ in the regions of Geneva, Lausanne and Zurich.  Future expansion is planned into the cities of Yverdon, Neuchatel and Fribourg. 

 
