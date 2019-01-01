LifeStyle 74 Weather

Unstable, westerly weather conditions over the next several days. Alternating periods of rain and shine, colder and milder, with strong winds at times.

Friday

Becoming quite sunny this morning. Then skies covering again this afternoon. Maximum temps 8Â° on the plain, -5 at 2000 meters. Weak SW winds. Strong NW winds in the mountains, moderating.

Saturday - Feb 29, Leap Year Day

Quite sunny in the morning, then cloudier from the West. Some precipitation. The snow line at 1600 meters, lowering to 800 meters. Minimum tamp at sunrise 1Â°, maximum afternoon high 11Â° C. 14 in Valais. Moderate SW Foehn winds, strong to tempestuous in the Ã alpine valleys.

Sunday

Variable cloudiness. Cool. A few sunrays, but also some rain, more frequent in the PreAlps. Some sunshine on the plain. The snow line between 800 and 1200 meters. Precipitation intensifying by evening and overnight. Max Temp 9Â°. Westerly winds becoming strong by evening North of the Alps.

Monday

Some rain. Steady rain in some areas. The snow line between 1000 and 1500 meters, lower in case of heavy intense precipitation. Max Temps 8Â° to 10Â° C. Strong SW winds. Foehn winds in the Alps

Tuesday

Unstable and cool. Chance of showers, the snow line between 600 and 800 m. Weather perhaps calming with a few sunrays at end of the day. Max Temp 9Â° C.

Wednesday

Unsettled weather. Cloudy with some rain. The snow line near 1500 meters.

Thursday

Yet more rain. Snow at low elevations.

