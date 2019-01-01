EnglishFranÃ§ais
We are here for a purpose. God has given us His plan for our life, and He desires us to reach the highest standard of development. - FLB 167

How to avoid Coronavirus - Public Meeting

What can I do to avoid getting Coronavirus, or any of the viruses that circulate each year?  

LifeStyle 74's Dr. Esther Roybal-Hazen and Journalist Ron Myers along with other health professionals will answer your questions during a panel discussion this Saturday, February 29th, in Geneva, 3 rue de Monthoux, beginning around 2:30 pm.

How can LifeStyle, including good diet, and proper hygiene help keep those menacing germs and viruses from harming me and my family?

Free admission.  

A vegan buffet precedes the event beginning around 1pm.  Everyone cordially invited.

Sponsored by AFG, Adventist Fellowship Geneva.

