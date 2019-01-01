How to avoid Coronavirus - Public Meeting
What can I do to avoid getting Coronavirus, or any of the viruses that circulate each year?
LifeStyle 74's Dr. Esther Roybal-Hazen and Journalist Ron Myers along with other health professionals will answer your questions during a panel discussion this Saturday, February 29th, in Geneva, 3 rue de Monthoux, beginning around 2:30 pm.
How can LifeStyle, including good diet, and proper hygiene help keep those menacing germs and viruses from harming me and my family?
Free admission.
A vegan buffet precedes the event beginning around 1pm. Everyone cordially invited.
Sponsored by AFG, Adventist Fellowship Geneva.
