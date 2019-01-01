Monday, March 2nd

A Westerly current at altitude is conveying a series of weather fronts. The timing and impact of these weather disturbances are difficult to predict. Variable weather much of this week.

Itâ€™s an umbrella day. Rain on the plain. The snow line near 900 meters, lower in places. 20 to 30 cm of fresh snow in the Valaisannes and bernese Alps, and in Chablais. Max Temp 7Â° C. -2Â° at 2000 meters. In the mountains, strong SW winds, turning to the NW at end of the day.

Tuesday

Residual showers until around mid-day. The snow line near 500 meters. Becoming Partly Sunny. Minimum temp at dawn 2Â° C. Max. afternoon temp 8Â° C. -8 at 2000 meters. Moderate NW winds in the mountains.

Wednesday

Some radiant sunny periods, but also a few showers. The snow line between 500 and 800 meters. Max Temp 7Â° C.

Thursday

Some showers, especially along the Alps. The snow line between 400 to 700 meters. Max Temp 5Â° C.

Friday

Weather probably improving. Sunnier. Max Temp 8Â° C.

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 weather.

Thank you for your cash contributions to keep LifeStyle 74 radio on the air. This is a crucial week. Some cities in our Swiss DAB+ transmission network could be interrupted this week, due to late payment of our 1st quarter fees. Your most generous donations are especially needed today to help avoid disruption.

Complete information on how to donate on line at www.radio74.org

We will be exceedingly grateful!