LifeStyle 74 Weather

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy over high ground with some snow flurries. But generally dry with some sunshine on the plain. Max temp 8Â°C. -8Â°C at 2000 meters. NW winds, strong this morning.

Wednesday

Quite cloudy in the morning, but generally dry. Then sunnier. Quite sunny in Valais. Minimum temp at daybreak -1Â°C. Max 8. -8 to -4 at 2000 meters. Weak W winds.

Thursday

Often cloudy with some precipitation. The snow line probably between 1000 and 1500 meters. Max Temp 6Â°C.

Friday

Probably cloudy with some precipitation. The snow line near 700 meters. 7Â°C.

Saturday

Probably cloudy with precipitation. Snow above 800 meters. Max Temp 8Â°C.

Sunday

Hopefully sunny.

Monday

Probably cloudy again with some rain.

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 radio weather, thanks to the weather wizards at MeteoSuisse.

Will LifeStyle 74 be on the air tomorrow? Thatâ€™s still uncertain. We believe some donations have been sent in recent hours, but will it be enough to avoid an interruption in our Swiss DAB+ transmissions this week? These are difficult times. The LifeStyle 74 team thank you for your support to keep this radio ministry on the air.

Details on how to donate on this site above. Thank you!