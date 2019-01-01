LifeStyle 74 Weather

Wednesday

Generally sunny and dry today. Cloudier along the Jura and PreAlps. Clouds arriving from the SW late this afternoon. Rain around Lake Leman and along the Alps this evening. The snow line at 800 meters, rising to 1200 meters overnight. Max Temp 8Â°C. on the plain, 11Â° in Valais. -8Â° at 2000 meters warming to -4Â°. SW winds from this evening.

Thursday

Cloudy. Frequent rain on the plain, sometimes abundant in Chablais. The snow line rising from 1800 to 2000 meters, then lowering to 1000 meters by evening. 20 to 40 cm of fresh snow above 1500 meters. Up to 50 cm locally in the Bernese Alps and in Chablais. Minimum temp at dawn 0 to 3Â°C. Max 8Â° in the afternoon. 0 at 2000 meters. Moderate SW winds on the Plateau, sometimes gusty. Moderate to strong SW winds in the mountains.

Friday

Probably cloudy. Rainy. The snow line near 700 meters. Max Temp 8Â°. 10Â° in Valais.

Saturday

Some rare showers, mainly in the PreAlps. Some sunrays during the day on the plain. The snow line near 700 meters. Max Temp 9Â° C. 11Â° in Valais.

Sunday

Probably Sunny. Max Temp 11Â°, 14Â° in Valais.

Monday & Tuesday

Maybe some rain.

